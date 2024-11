Mayor Jay Ruais continues to make the rounds, ward by ward. He’ll be in Ward 4 on Nov. 21. File Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, NH – Mayor Jay Ruais has announced another town hall – this one will be in Ward 4 on Nov. 21 from 6-7 p.m. at McDonough Elementary School, 550 Lowell St.

If you live in Ward 4 and have joys or concerns, bring them with you. If you don’t live in Ward 4 but you have joys and concerns or have not been able to attend your own ward meeting, you are welcome to join in.

The mayor has been holding town hall-style meetings in each ward to hear from constituents.