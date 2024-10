Mayor Jay Ruais. File Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, NH – Mayor Jay Ruais announced that he will be at Beech Street School in Ward 5 for another community Town Hall Meeting.

WHEN: Tuesday, October 8th from 6-7 p.m.

WHERE: Beech Street School, 333 Beech St., Manchester

NOTE: Ward 5 Alderman Tony Sapienza and Ward 5 School Board Member Jason Bonilla have also been invited.

All residents are welcome to attend regardless of which ward they reside in.