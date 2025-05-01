Ward 7 legislators holding listening session on May 5

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On May 5, at 6 p.m. there will be a listening session for residents of Manchester’s Ward 7 at Fire Station 7, at 679 Somerville St.

All legislators representing Ward 7 have been invited. As of press time, Representatives Patrick N. Long, Lily Foss, and Karen Hegner have confirmed they will attend. Non-Ward 7 residents are also welcome to attend.

The State Senate will hold its budget hearing the following day, and the representatives will pass on any feedback received at the listening session to Senator Sullivan if she is unable to attend.

For more information, contact Representative Long at 603-316-6938 or [email protected].