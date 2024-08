Mayor Jay Ruais will hold a Ward 8 town hall meeting at Memorial High School on Aug. 27.

MANCHESTER, NH – Mayor Jay Ruais today announced the next in his series of Ward by Ward town hall gatherings.

WHAT: Ward 8 Town Hall Meeting

WHEN: Tuesday, August 27 from 6-7 p.m.

WHERE: Memorial High School, 1 Crusader Way

NOTE: Ward 8Alderman Ed Sapienza and Ward 8 School Board Member Jessica Spillers have also been invited.