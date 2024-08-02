Watch Sununu on ‘The View’

Gov. Chris Sununu joins the women of The View on Aug. 1, 2024. Screenshot.

NH Gov. Chris Sununu was a guest on ABC’s “The View” on Aug. 1 to talk about his unwavering support of Donald Trump for president.

“I don’t like Trump, right? We don’t get along, I don’t like the character and all that sort of thing, but I’ll take a Republican administration that just believes more fundamentaly in limited government, local control, individual responsibility, those type of fundamental things… I want to get back to that,” Sununu said.

The segment began with commentary about Trump’s appearance on Aug. 31 at the convention in Chicago of the National Association of Black Journalists during which he said, among other things, that Vice President Kamala Harris – who is of African-American and South Asian-American descent, “happened to turn Black and now, she wants to be known as Black.”

“Awful. Awful – absolutely awful,” said Sununu, when asked what he thought about Trump’s remarks during the hour-long Q&A.

Sununu made the case that his intention to vote for Trump is based solely on economics, and told co-host Sunny Hostin that he believes in free markets and that the border crisis is “very real.”

Hostin clarified with Sununu that Trump’s felony convictions and support of those who stormed the U.S. Capital on January 6 were not “disqualifiers” for him.

“Why are the poll numbers dictating your positoin rather than yor principals and your character and your morality?” Hostin asked.

Sununu said he is being judged by Hostin – along with half of America – for wanting to reverse the issues that are hurting American families most.

“The fact is when a family of four can’t go to McDonald’s for less than 50 bucks and they can barely pay their rent…,” to which co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “That’s McDonalds’ fault,” leading Sununu to blame inflation.

“The government prints and spends too much money, it’s economics 101,” Sununu said. “Policy has driven inflation,” to which Goldberg and others said it was more a matter of corporate greed.

You can watch the full segment in two parts below.