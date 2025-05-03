Watson Matches Career-High with Seven Innings

Photo/NH Fisher Cats

MANCHESTER, NH – With a blend of strong starting pitching and a five-run inning, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (10-14) defeated the Portland Sea Dogs (14-8) at Delta Dental Stadium on Friday night, 8-2. In what was his fourth consecutive quality start, Fisher Cats starter Ryan Watson tied a career-high with seven innings in the Friday win and held the Sea Dogs scoreless on three hits.

New Hampshire right fielder RJ Schreck doubled in his first at-bat and smoked his first long ball of 2025 in his second at-bat in the win. With a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth, New Hampshire mounted a five-run inning and sent 10 batters to the plate to pad their lead to 6-0.

Watson (W, 2-1) finished without allowing a run in his start for the second time this season. Through four starts in five appearances, Watson holds a 1.24 ERA in 29 innings of work behind 21 strikeouts and three walks.

Sea Dogs starter Blake Wehunt (L, 0-3) gave up the solo shot to Schreck in the bottom of the third inning. Following a scoreless fourth, Wehunt came out to face the Fisher Cats in the bottom of the fifth and ended his night after securing the first out of the inning.

Fisher Cats catcher Jacob Sharp greeted Portland reliever Christopher Troye out of the pen with a one-out single. Schreck lined out to center field for the second out before the next six batters reached for the Fisher Cats. Second baseman Ryan McCarty was plunked by a pitch from Troye to put runners at second and first, and first baseman Peyton Williams poked a single to right field to score Sharp from second and advance McCarty to third and made the score 2-0.

With designated hitter Charles McAdoo at the plate, a wild pitch allowed McCarty to score from third and advance Williams to second to make it a 3-0 New Hampshire lead. Once McAdoo walked to put runners at first and second, Fisher Cats third baseman Cade Doughty drove a sharp single to Sea Dogs center fielder Jhostynxon Garcia, who let the ball slip beneath his glove and further into the outfield to allow two runs to score and pad the Cats’ lead to 4-0. Center fielder Dasan Brown drove in Doughty from third, who advanced two bases on the Garcia error, to give New Hampshire a 5-0 lead after five innings.

With one out in the bottom of the eighth inning, three New Hampshire batters reached to load the bases. Williams sent a deep sacrifice fly to left field to cash in Sharp from third, before Schreck raced home on a wild pitch to make it 8-0.

Reliever Ryan Boyer surrendered a two-run home run to Portland first baseman Blaze Jordan in the top of the ninth, his first of the season, to give the Sea Dogs their only two runs of the game and end the night’s scoring at 8-2.