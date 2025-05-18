‘We can never forget their sacrifice’: NH honors fallen law enforcement officers at annual memorial ceremony

The memorial ceremony was held at the NH Law Enforcement Memorial site at the Legislative Office Building in Concord on May 15, 2025. Photo / Dan Splaine Photography

CONCORD, NH – A solemn ceremony was held Friday at the NH Law Enforcement Memorial site. Hundreds of police officers in dress uniform, New Hampshire’s congressional delegation, and several state officials joined the families of the fallen for the 33rd annual ceremony held at the site.

The event began with an impressive procession as dozens of police motorcycles, over 100 marching officers, and the New Hampshire Police Association Pipes and Drums made their way down North State Street to the memorial site in front of the Legislative Office Building.

Sgt. Kraig Emery from the Merrimack County Department of Corrections recited a poem honoring Law Enforcement Memorial Week, reading, in part, “The time has now come for this one week a year, when we all stop to think, when we all shed a tear. For all the heroes whose names grace the wall, and for all those heroes who still answer the call.”

The Nashua Police Department Honor Guard marched at the memorial ceremony was held at the NH Law Enforcement Memorial site at the Legislative Office Building in Concord on May 15, 2025. Photo / Dan Splaine Photography

Colonel Kevin Jordan from New Hampshire Fish & Game and the President of the New Hampshire Law Enforcement Memorial Association presided over the event.

“The hundreds of New Hampshire Law enforcement officers, people standing here before you today who work in this field, demonstrate the highest level of unparalleled loyalty, commitment, dedication, along with the necessary motivation to maintain peaceful order and to keep everyone safe. They are some of the greatest people in the world, and I’m very proud to say that I’m a small part of that team. Today, we honor as heroes the 55 New Hampshire law enforcement officers whose names appear on the New Hampshire Law Enforcement Memorial Wall behind me. And we will never forget their sacrifices or yours.”

From left, U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen, U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan, U.S. Representative Chris Pappas, U.S. Representative Maggie Goodlander, and State Senator David Watters at the NH Law Enforcement Memorial ceremony in Concord on May 15, 2025. Photo / Dan Splaine Photography

Governor Kelly Ayotte was the keynote speaker for the event. In her former role as Attorney General for the state, she prosecuted the killer of Manchester Police Officer Michael Biggs, one of the names etched on the memorial walls. She called on the attendees to honor the lives lost and the sacrifices of their families on behalf of public safety in the state.

“We are here this morning to honor and remember the law enforcement and correctional officers who gave their lives in the line of duty for all of us. Every one of the 55 law enforcement officers listed on this memorial served New Hampshire with honor, courage, and dedication. We can never forget their sacrifice,” Ayotte said.

Attorney General John Formella read out the names of the fallen as family members placed a flower on a memorial wreath.

The NH Law Enforcement Memorial was dedicated in 1998. The memorial list begins with the first NH law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty, Cheshire County Sheriff Deputy John S Walker on April 22, 1886, with the latest name on the roll, NH Department of Corrections Officer Lawrence C. Prather from Jan. 25, 2023.

“So I pray that when we come together next year in this important ceremony to honor our fallen heroes, that we do not have to add another name to this memorial. I pray that our law enforcement officers remain safe as they protect us every day in this state. Thank you to every member of New Hampshire law enforcement for what you do all the time, every day, to keep this the safest state in the nation,” Ayotte said.

New Hampshire Police Association Pipes and Drums marching a the memorial ceremony was held at the NH Law Enforcement Memorial site at the Legislative Office Building in Concord on May 15, 2025. Photo / Dan Splaine Photography The formation of the New Hampshire motorcycle police at the NH Law Enforcement Memorial site at the Legislative Office Building in Concord on May 15, 2025. Photo / Dan Splaine Photography Governor Kelly Ayotte addressed the NH Law Enforcement Memorial ceremony in Concord on May 15, 2025. Photo / Dan Splaine Photography