Weather forecast: Beautiful holiday weekend

Today’s Weather



For the 4th of July, expect a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and delightful temperatures reaching a high of 82°. A gentle northerly breeze will blow in at 10 to 15 mph, adding a refreshing touch to the warm weather. 4th of July Night: The evening promises a spectacular display for fireworks enthusiasts, with clear skies creating an ideal backdrop. As the night unfolds, temperatures will dip to a cool 59°, accompanied by a light northwesterly wind at 5 to 10 mph. Perfect conditions for enjoying the festivities!

Fourth of July Weekend Weather

4th of July Weekend Weather Forecast

**Saturday:** Expect a comfortable day with a mix of sun and clouds. The high will reach 87°, with winds from the west-northwest at 5-10 mph.

**Saturday Night:** The night will be partly cloudy, dropping to a low of 64°. Winds will be light and variable.

**Sunday:** Prepare for a hot and humid day with plenty of sun. The high will hit 95°, feeling like 98°, and winds will be from the southwest at 5-10 mph.

**Sunday Night: ** The night will remain warm and humid under partly cloudy skies, with a low of 73° (feels like 75°). Expect winds from the south-southwest at 5-10 mph.