Wedneday’s weather: Partly sunny, high of 48

Today’s Weather

Not as mild as yesterday with some sun and clouds with a high 48.

Lunar Eclipse

The ‘Blood Moon’ lunar eclipse is set to occur on Thursday night but be aware that the weather could obstruct this spectacular event. The full worm moon will turn red during the first total lunar eclipse since 2022, an event that can be seen across all of the United States and Canada, but cloudy weather is threatening our show!! A “Blood Moon” eclipse causes the moon to appear red or orange because any sunlight not blocked by our planet is filtered through a thick slice Earth’s atmosphere on its way the lunar surface. It is as if all the world’s sunrises and sunsets are projected onto the Moon.

5-Day Outlook

Today: Not as mild with some sun & clouds. High 48 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Cloudy & chilly with a few snow showers late. Low 31 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few afternoon showers. High 45 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy & chilly. Low 32 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday: Some sun & mild. High 54 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 36 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday: Morning fog with some afternoon sun and mild. High 62 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Becoming cloudy & mild. Low 50 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Sunday: Cloudy, windy, and warm with some showers. High 68 Winds: SSW 15-25+

Sunday night: Periods of rain (.50″), windy, and mild. Low 53 Winds: SSW 10-20 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next Monday, for St. Patrick’s Day, the weather forecast predicts cloudy skies with showers and temperatures reaching the mid-50s.

Skiing and Snowboarding Weather Report

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in New Hampshire today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, with summits becoming obscured later. Highs around 20. Northwest winds around 30 mph, decreasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 50 mph, decreasing to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 75. Wind chill values as low as 18 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.