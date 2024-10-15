Wednesday’s weather: Partly sunny, brisk and breezy, high of 53

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Wednesday’s Weather

A mix of sun and clouds with a brisk breeze. High of 53 degrees (feels like 48).

Outlook for Oct. 16-20

Today: Some sun & clouds with a chilly breeze. High 53 (feel like 48) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph



Tonight: Clear & cold with areas of frost in low-lying areas. Low 33 Winds: NW 5-10 mph



Thursday: Lots of sunshine & cool. High 58 Winds: NW 5-10 mph



Thursday night: Mainly clear & cold with some patchy frost. Low 34 Winds: Light & Variable



Friday: Sunny & milder. High 65 Winds: Light & Variable



Friday night: Clear & chilly. Low 39 Winds: Light & Variable



Saturday: Sunny & warm. High 71 Winds: Light & Variable



Saturday night: Clear & milder. Low 42 Winds: Light & Variable



Sunday: Lots of sunshine & warm. High 72 Winds: Light & Variable



Sunday night: Mainly clear & mild. Low 48 Winds: Light & VariableMilder Weather Ahead

Milder Temps

Get ready for some milder weather ahead! This week, the October chill sets in with the season’s first frost, while temperatures are expected to rise above average next weekend and into the following week.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

This weekend, temperatures are expected to rise into lower 70s with the following week’s temperatures averaging higher than normal.

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Summits will be obscured. Expect scattered snow showers in the morning with highs in the upper 20s, except in the lower 20s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds will range from 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 75 mph. There is a 50 percent chance of snow. Wind chill values may drop as low as 8 degrees below zero.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Summits obscured. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

Peak Foliage Tracker

The optimal period for viewing fall foliage ranges from late September to October, with popular spots likely filling up quickly. To avoid the crowds, visiting parks and hiking trails early in the day is recommended.

Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page





