Wednesday’s weather: Another beautiful day, sunny, high of 81

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Wednesday’s Weather

Get ready for a beautiful day with sunny skies and warmer temperatures reaching a high of 81 degrees.

5-Day Forecast Sept. 4-8

Today: Sunny & milder. High 81 Winds: Light & Variable

Tonight: Clear & cool. Low 51 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Sunny & nice. High 80 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Clear to partly cloudy & cool. Low 54 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Friday: Some sun & clouds. High 75 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy and more humid. Low 62 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly cloudy & humid with a brief shower in the afternoon. High 73 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 59 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Sunday: Cloudy with periods of showers. High Around 70 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Some showers. Low 54 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Weather Alerts

The potential for rainy weather may affect weekend plans, especially on Sunday. Keep checking Manchester and Nashua Ink Link for updates on the weekend weather.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The weather for next week is expected to be dry but cool, with a fall-like feel with highs in the lower 70s.



Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike

Summits above 4,000 feet: Summits will be hidden highs in the lower 60s, except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph will become west around 10 mph in the afternoon, with gusts up to 40 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet: Summits obscured. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s. Expect west winds at 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Hit the Beach

Weather : Sunny.

: Sunny. UV index : Very high.

: Very high. Thunderstorm Potential : None

: None High Temperature : In the lower 70s.

: In the lower 70s. Winds : West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

: West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Water Temperature : 66 degrees.

: 66 degrees. Rip Tide Current Risk : Low.

: Low. Tides for Hampton Beach: Low 0.3 feet (MLLW) 07:12 AM. High 8.4 feet (MLLW) 01:05 PM.

Jump in a Lake

Southwest winds at around 5 mph, with waves less than 1 foot. It will be sunny with highs in the mid-70s. No thunderstorms are forecasted. The water temperature is 70 degrees.







