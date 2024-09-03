Wednesday’s weather: Another beautiful day, sunny, high of 81

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Wednesday’s Weather
Get ready for a beautiful day with sunny skies and warmer temperatures reaching a high of 81 degrees.
5-Day Forecast Sept. 4-8
Today: Sunny & milder. High 81 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Clear & cool. Low 51 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Sunny & nice. High 80 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Clear to partly cloudy & cool. Low 54 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Friday: Some sun & clouds. High 75 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy and more humid. Low 62 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly cloudy & humid with a brief shower in the afternoon. High 73 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 59 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Sunday: Cloudy with periods of showers. High Around 70 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Some showers. Low 54 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Weather Alerts
The potential for rainy weather may affect weekend plans, especially on Sunday. Keep checking Manchester and Nashua Ink Link for updates on the weekend weather.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The weather for next week is expected to be dry but cool, with a fall-like feel with highs in the lower 70s.
Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts
Take a Hike
Summits above 4,000 feet: Summits will be hidden highs in the lower 60s, except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph will become west around 10 mph in the afternoon, with gusts up to 40 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet: Summits obscured. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s. Expect west winds at 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Hit the Beach
- Weather: Sunny.
- UV index: Very high.
- Thunderstorm Potential: None
- High Temperature: In the lower 70s.
- Winds: West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
- Water Temperature: 66 degrees.
- Rip Tide Current Risk: Low.
- Tides for Hampton Beach: Low 0.3 feet (MLLW) 07:12 AM. High 8.4 feet (MLLW) 01:05 PM.
Jump in a Lake
Southwest winds at around 5 mph, with waves less than 1 foot. It will be sunny with highs in the mid-70s. No thunderstorms are forecasted. The water temperature is 70 degrees.