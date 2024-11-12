Wednesday’s weather: Breezy and chilly, with a high of 47

Rick Gordon’s Weather Watch

Follow our YouTube channel here.

Wednesday’s Weather

A bright and breezy day unfolds, though a hint of chill lingers. With a high of 47 degrees, it feels more like 41, inviting you to bundle up and enjoy the freshness of the outdoors!

5- Day Outlook Nov. 13-17

Today: Sunny, breezy, & chilly. High 47 (feel like41) Winds: N 10-15 mph

Tonight: Clear & quite cold. Low 24 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Some sun & cool. High 46 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 23 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday: Mostly cloudy & breezy with a chance of afternoon showers. High 52 (feel like42) Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Friday night: Mostly cloudy with a few evening showers. Low 36 Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Saturday: Breezy with some sun & clouds. High 56 (feel like 50) Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Saturday night: Partly cloudy & mild. Low 42 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph

Sunday: Partly sunny & breezy. High 58 (feel like 53) Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy & mild. Low 40 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The next substantial rainfall is expected on Thursday, November 21, with an estimated amount of nearly an inch of rain.

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: The forecast is mostly sunny with highs near 30. North winds will be approximately 40 mph, decreasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts may reach up to 65 mph. Morning wind chill values could drop to as low as 13 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: The forecast is mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low 30s. Expect north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 55 mph.





