Wednesday’s weather: Clouds followed by spotty showers, high of 48

Today’s Weather

Get ready for a day with a mix of clouds and a chance of some light, spotty showers. The high will reach around 48°, but it’ll feel a bit cooler at 45° thanks to a steady west wind blowing at 10 to 15 mph. Don’t forget your hooded jacket if you’re heading out!



5-Day Outlook

Today: Cloudy with few spotty showers. High 48 (feel like 45) Winds: W 10-15 mph

Tonight: Clearing & chilly. Low 29 (feel like 20) Winds: WNW 5-15 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny & breezy. High 50 (feel like 41) Winds: WNW 10-20+ mph

Thursday night: Clear to partly cloudy & chilly. Low 32 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Friday: Party to mostly cloudy and breezy. High 52 (feel like 46) Winds: WNW 15-20+ mph

Friday night: Cloudy with rain and snow showers after midnight. Low 34 (feel like 30) Winds: NNW 5-15 mph

Saturday: Cooler with snow mixed with rain changing to rain. High 43 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Cloudy with rain and drizzle. Low 35 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Cloudy with periods of rain (.25″). High 42 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Rain (.25″) & drizzle. Low 37 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

April Showers

April showers will commence earlier this year for the last three days of March.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next Tuesday, for Aprils’ Fools Day, expect some sunshine with highs around 50.

Skiing and Snowboarding Weather Report

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in New Hampshire today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers (1″) in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers (1″) in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.