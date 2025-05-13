Wednesday’s weather: Cloudy and warm, high of 73

Rick Gordon’s Weather Watch
Weekend Outlook
It looks like the weekend is serving up a mix of clouds, warmth, and scattered rain! Saturday starts off warm but could see some afternoon thunderstorms popping up. Sunday brings a little sunshine, with the chance of a few brief showers in the afternoon, but it clears up nicely by the evening. If you’re hoping to be outside, Sunday might offer the better windows of dry weather, especially later in the day.
5-Day Outlook
Today: Cloudy & warm. High 73 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Cloudy with few showers late. Low 57 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly cloudy & warm with a few showers in spots. High 72 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Cloudy & mild. Low 60 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Cloudy & warmer with hit or miss thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 78 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Cloudy & mild with some showers. Low 60 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Cloudy & warm with afternoon thunderstorms in spots. High 73 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Cloudy with showers. Low 54 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Sunday: Some sun with a brief shower or two in the afternoon. High 73 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Clearing. Low 54 Winds: NW 5-15 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The forecast for Memorial Day, Monday May 26th, predicts cloudy skies with high temperatures reaching near 70 degrees.
White Mountains Hiking Weather Report
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in New Hampshire today: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.