Wednesday’s weather: Cloudy and warm, high of 73

5-Day Outlook

Today: Cloudy & warm. High 73 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Cloudy with few showers late. Low 57 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly cloudy & warm with a few showers in spots. High 72 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Cloudy & mild. Low 60 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday: Cloudy & warmer with hit or miss thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 78 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Friday night: Cloudy & mild with some showers. Low 60 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Cloudy & warm with afternoon thunderstorms in spots. High 73 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Cloudy with showers. Low 54 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Sunday: Some sun with a brief shower or two in the afternoon. High 73 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Sunday night: Clearing. Low 54 Winds: NW 5-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching



The forecast for Memorial Day, Monday May 26th, predicts cloudy skies with high temperatures reaching near 70 degrees.

White Mountains Hiking Weather Report

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in New Hampshire today: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.