Wednesday’s weather: Cloudy, high of 67

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Tuesday’s weather



Expect mostly cloudy skies with a high of 67.

Outlook for Oct. 2-6

Today: Mostly cloudy. High 67 Winds: Light & Variable

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & mild. Low 50 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Pleasant and mild with some sun & clouds. High 73 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday night: Partly cloudy & mild. Low 51 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday: Periods of clouds and sun, pleasantly warm. High 78 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday night: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild. Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday: Some clouds with a few showers. High 72 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Clear & cool. Low 46 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny & pleasant. High 70 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday night: Clouding up with showers late. Low 48 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The forecast for Columbus Day, October 14, predicts abundant sunshine with high temperatures in the mid-60s.

Hiking Forecast

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Peaks appearing and disappearing through the clouds, with temperatures reaching the upper 40s. Expect south winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Expect mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the mid-50s. South winds will be blowing at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts reaching up to 25 mph.

Peak Foliage Tracker

The optimal period for viewing fall foliage ranges from late September to October, with popular spots likely filling up quickly. To avoid the crowds, visiting parks and hiking trails early in the day is recommended.

