Wednesday’s weather: Cloudy, windy, brisk and cooler with a high of 50

Today’s Weather

Today, temperatures will be 20 degrees cooler, peaking at around 50°, but it will feel more like 41°. Stay prepared for strong westerly winds blowing at 15-25 mph.

Mercury Rising

Get ready for some warm weather! The final full week of April is shaping up to bring us temperatures that are expected to be above normal.

5-Day Outlook

Today: Mostly cloudy, windy (wind gusts over 30 mph), and cooler. High Around 50 (feel like 41) Winds: W 15-25+ mph

Tonight: Partial clearing and breezy. Low 35 (feel like 25) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph

Thursday: Sunny, windy, & milder. High 59 (feel like 55) Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Thursday night: Clearing & chilly. Low 34 (feel like 28) Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Friday: Warmer with sunshine giving way to clouds. High 67 Winds: SW 5-15 mph

Friday night: Cloudy & mild with showers late. Low 49 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Few morning showers then some sun, breezy & very warm. High 75 Winds: SW 10-15 mph

Saturday night: Clearing and breezy. Low 41 (feel like 35) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Easter Sunday (Sunrise 5:56 AM): Windy and cooler with some sun & clouds. High 56 (feel like 52) Winds: NW 10-25+

Sunday night: Clearing, breezy, and chilly. Low 37 (feel like 30) Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Starting next week, the last week of April temperatures will be in the 60s!!

White Mountains Hiking Weather Report

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in New Hampshire today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers. Highs around 30…except in the mid 20s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds around 40 mph increasing to around 55 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 95 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 above.