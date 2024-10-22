Wednesday’s weather: Early fog clears out with sunshine bringing a record-high warm-up of 79

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Wednesday’s Weather

The early morning fog will give way to sunshine, with some clouds lingering. Despite this, it will remain quite warm, with a high of 79 degrees, surpassing the previous record of 76 set in 2007.

Outlook for Oct. 23-27

Today: Early morning fog followed by sunshine with some clouds yet remaining quite warm with a record high. High 79 breaking the record of 76 set in 2007. Winds: SSW 10-15 mph

Tonight: A passing shower late and mild. Low 52 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Times of clouds & sunshine, breezy and cooler. High 62 Winds: NNW 10-15+ mph

Thursday night: Mainly clear & cold. Low 36 Winds: NW 5-15 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny & cool. High 59 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday night: Partly cloudy & chilly. Low 40 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday: A brief morning shower followed by some sun & nice. High 62 West 5-15 mph

Saturday night: Clearing & cold. Low 35 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cooler with a chilly breeze. High 53 Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Sunday night: Clear and cold with a frost & freeze. Low 29 Winds: Light & Variable

Scary-good forecast!

On the last day of October, Halloween will be sunny and quite warm, with highs in the mid-70s. For trick-or-treaters, temperatures will be in the mid-60s.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Expect a return to the usual October chill by the week’s end, lasting through the start of next week—the last days of October temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Expect partly sunny skies with highs in the mid-50s. Southwest winds will be blowing at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts reaching up to 30 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: The forecast is mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s. Expect light and variable winds shifting to the southwest near 10 mph in the afternoon, with gusts reaching up to 25 mph.ds, shifting to the southwest at around 10 mph in the afternoon, with gusts reaching up to 25 mph.

Peak Foliage Tracker

The optimal period for viewing fall foliage ranges from late September to October, with popular spots likely filling up quickly. To avoid the crowds, visiting parks and hiking trails early in the day is recommended.

