Wednesday’s weather: Final day of heat wave – sunny, hot, humid, high of 93

Weather Alert The highest temperature ever recorded in June in Manchester’s history! Record-breaking triple-digit heat occurred yesterday! The high temperature yesterday of 102 degrees surpassed the previous record of 95 degrees set in 2013 and also exceeded the monthly record high for June of 100 degrees set in 2008.

5-Day Outlook

Today: The las day of our 4-day heat wave. Some sun, hot, and humid with a stray shower or thunderstorm. High 93 (feel like 95) Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Evening thunderstorms in spots and turning less humid. Low 63 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Some sun then clouds and comfortable. High 75 Winds: E 5-10 mph Thursday night: Cloudy with some showers. Low 59 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday: Cloudy & cool with a slight chance of an afternoon shower. High 70 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Friday night: Mostly cloudy with some showers late. Low 59 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Cloudy & cool with some showers. High 73 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Cloudy with evening showers. Low 61 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Sunday: Warmer more humid with some sun & clouds. High 87 (feel like 89) Winds: W 5-15 mph

Sunday night: Clear and humid. Low 65 (feel like 67) Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The forecast for next Friday, July 4th, predicts a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures reaching the mid-80s.

Get Out!

Take a Hike: Summits above 4,000 feet: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s… except in the lower 60s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s… except in the lower 60s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Hit the Beach Hampton & Rye Beach

Weather: Mostly sunny.

UV Index: Very high.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the middle 70s.

Winds: North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Surf Height: Around 1 foot.

Water Temperature: 60 degrees.

Rip Tide Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.6 feet (MLLW) 11:53 AM.

Jump in a Lake Weirs Beach: Northwest winds ranging from 5 to 10 mph, with waves approximately 1 foot. Predominantly sunny conditions. Humid, with temperatures reaching the mid-80s. Water temperature is 68 degrees.



