Wednesday’s weather: Heat wave is on with near record high of 97, sunny + humid

Today’s Weather



Today’s temperatures are near record levels; the record is 97, set last year. It will be mostly sunny, muggy, and hot, so caution is advised if outside for extended periods. The high will reach 96 degrees, but it may feel like 100. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph.

5-Day Outlook

Today: Mostly sunny, muggy, and hot; caution advised if outside for extended periods of time. High 96 (feel like 100) Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy, very warm, and humid. Low 73 (feel like 78) (close to a record low high of 74 set in 2019) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Hazy, hot, and muggy; a thunderstorm in spots in the afternoon High 91 (feel like 100) Winds: SW 5-15+ mph

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, humid, and very warm with a record low high breaking the record of 74 set in 2006. Low 75 (feel like 77) Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Friday: Times of sun and clouds, very warm, and turning less humid. High 87 (feel like 90) Winds: W 5-15 mph

Friday night: Some clouds and cooler. Low 61 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Comfortable with some sun & clouds. High 85 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 64 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Some sun and more humid with a thunderstorm towards evening. High 83 (feel like 86) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Few showers and humid. Low 64 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Alerts

Heat Advisory Remains in Effect Until 8 p.m.

* WHAT: Heat index values up to 100 expected.

* WHERE: Eastern Hillsborough and Interior Rockingham Counties.

* WHEN: Until 8 PM this evening.

* IMPACTS: Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Heat will continue to build through Thursday, with higher heat index values and greater coverage of hot temperatures.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives, neighbors and pets.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week will begin with comfortable temperatures reaching the 80s, transitioning to more humid conditions with highs still in the 80s by the end of the week.

Get Out!

Take a Hike: Summits above 4,000 feet: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet: Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

Hit the Beach

Hampton & Rye Beach Weather: Mostly sunny and muggy.

UV Index: Very high.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the lower 80s.

Winds: South winds around 5 mph.

Surf Height: Around 1 foot.

Water Temperature: 64 degrees.

Rip Tide Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.2 feet (MLLW) 10:13 AM. High 8.9 feet (MLLW) 04:14 PM.

Jump in a Lake

Weirs Beach: Winds light and variable, shifting to southwest at approximately 5 mph the afternoon. Waves under 1 foot. Clear skies and sunny conditions, with a slight possibility afternoon showers. Humidity levels high, with temperatures reaching the upper 80s. Precipitation probability at 20 percent. Water temperature recorded at 73 degrees.