Wednesday’s weather: Light rain getting heavier by nightfall, high of 52

Today’s Weather

Expect periods of light rain, accumulating about 0.20 inches, with the heaviest rain (.50″) moving in tonight. It will be breezy and mild, with a high temperature of 52°. Winds will be coming from the south at 10 to 15+ mph, with gusts likely to be stronger.

Weather Alerts

Rain will increase flood risk in New Hampshire today and tonight. Temperatures are expected to rise into the 50s. Heavy rain will occur tonight, and snow blocking storm drains could lead to street flooding.

5-Day Outlook

Today: Periods of light rain (.20″), breezy, & mild. High 52 Winds: S 10-15+ mph

Tonight: Mild & windy with rain (.50″) with street flooding possible. Low 50 (feel like 41) Winds: S 15-25+ mph

Thursday: Cloudy, breezy, and mild with some rain showers. High 55 (feel like 50) Winds: SW 10-15 mph

Thursday night: Some clouds, colder, and windy. Low 25 (feel like 12) Winds: WNW 15-25+ mph

Friday: Very windy with some sun & clouds. High 41 (feel like 29) Winds: WNW 20-30+ (gusts over 40 mph possible)

Friday night: Partly to mostly cloudy & breezy. Low 28 (feel like 20) Winds: W 10-20 mph

Saturday: An early snow flurry with some afternoon sun & breezy. High 41 (feel like 32) Winds:

Saturday night (Put clocks ahead 1 hour before you go to bed.): Becoming clear & cold. Low 23 (feel like 18) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Sunday: Some sun & clouds with a cold wind. High 37 (feel like 27) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Sunday night: A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 22 (feel like 12) Winds: WNW 5-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Starting next Tuesday through the weekend for the second week of March a spring feel with temperatures in the 50s! (This Saturday night put clocks ahead 1 hour!)

Skiing and Snowboarding Weather Report

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in New Hampshire today: A chance of freezing rain in the morning followed by rain with highs in the mid30s. Southwest winds at 25 35 mph. At elevations above 5000 feet, southwest winds around 45 mph increasing to around 55 mph in the afternoon, with gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values low as 10 above.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Rain is expected with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds will be around 15 mph, increasing to south around 25 mph in the afternoon, with gusts up to 60 mph. There is a near 100 percent chance of rain, and wind chill values may drop as low as 18 degrees.