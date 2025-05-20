Wednesday’s weather: Mostly clouds with peeks of sunshine, high of 53

Today’s Weather



The day greets us with a tapestry of clouds, dancing breezes, and a refreshing coolness, all interspersed with peeks of sunshine. Expect a high of 53 degrees, with gentle winds coming in from the ENE at 10-15 mph. Perfect weather to enjoy the great outdoors!

The Week Ahead

A spring nor’easter is expected to bring cold rain and raw winds with gusts exceeding 40 mph from Thursday through Thursday night, producing about 1 inch of rain. In the White Mountains, above 4,000 feet, some snow is anticipated, with accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. The higher elevations of the Kancamagus Highway may become snow-covered.