Wednesday’s weather: Mostly clouds with peeks of sunshine, high of 53

Rick Gordon’s Weather Watch
Today’s Weather
The day greets us with a tapestry of clouds, dancing breezes, and a refreshing coolness, all interspersed with peeks of sunshine. Expect a high of 53 degrees, with gentle winds coming in from the ENE at 10-15 mph. Perfect weather to enjoy the great outdoors!
The Week Ahead
A spring nor’easter is expected to bring cold rain and raw winds with gusts exceeding 40 mph from Thursday through Thursday night, producing about 1 inch of rain. In the White Mountains, above 4,000 feet, some snow is anticipated, with accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. The higher elevations of the Kancamagus Highway may become snow-covered.
5-Day Outlook
Today: Cloudy, breezy, and cool with peaks of sunshine. High 53 Winds: ENE 10-15+ mph
Tonight: Cloudy & breezy with showers after midnight. Low 46 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph
Thursday: A nor’easter with a raw wind (gusts over 40 mph) with periods of cold rain (.50″). High 49 Winds: NE 15-25+ mph
Thursday night: Windy with rain (.50″). Low 42 Winds: NNE 15-25+ mph
Friday: Cloudy & cool with a few morning showers. High 56 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Cloudy with a few showers late. Low 46 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a brief shower or two. High Near 60 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 46 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Milder & breezy with some sun & clouds. High 65 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 48 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Memorial Day weekend will see a warming trend, with temperatures reaching 71degrees on Memorial Day.
White Mountains Hiking Weather Report
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in New Hampshire today: Summits obscured. Highs around 40…except in the lower 30s at elevations above 5,000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.