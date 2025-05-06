Wednesday’s weather: Mostly cloudy with a few sunny breaks, then showers, high of 70

Rick Gordon’s Weather Watch
Today’s Weather
Cloudy with some sunny breaks and milder temperatures, accompanied by a couple of afternoon showers and a possible thunderstorm. High of 70°. Winds from the south-southwest at 5-10 mph.
There, in the sky: It’s a bird, it’s a plane; it’s Kosmos 482
A Soviet spacecraft is expected to crash on Earth in the coming days. Kosmos 482, launched in 1972 with the objective of reaching Venus and traversing its dense atmosphere, encountered a launch failure that left it stranded in Earth’s orbit for decades. After 53 years, the spacecraft is now on the verge of making an uncontrolled reentry into Earth’s atmosphere. The probe’s return is anticipated between Friday, May 9, and Sunday, May 11. Experts monitoring the defunct spacecraft estimate that it could reenter the atmosphere a range spanning 52 degrees north latitude to 52 degrees south latitude. This area encompasses all of Africa, South America, the contiguous United States, Australia, New Zealand, most of Europe, and the majority of Asia.
Given that the expected reentry area consists predominantly of water rather than land, the likelihood of the spacecraft landing in an ocean is higher; however, there remains a risk of it impacting land.
5-Day Outlook
Tonight: An evening shower with partial clearing late. Low 53 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Some sun & clouds. High 71 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Cloudy with some showers late. Low 49 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Friday: Cloudy and cooler with some rain (.50″). High 51 Winds: NE 10-15 mph
Friday night: Chilly with periods of rain (.50″) & drizzle. Low 43 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Morning showers with some breaks of afternoon sunshine, breezy, and milder. High 66 Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 50 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Mother’s Day: Sunny, breezy, and pleasant. High 72 Winds: NW 15-20+
Sunday night: Clear & chilly. Low 43 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The forecast for Memorial Day, Monday May 26th, predicts cloudy skies with high temperatures reaching near 70 degrees.
White Mountains Hiking Weather Report
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in New Hampshire today: Summits obscured. Scattered showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Scattered showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.