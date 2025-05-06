Wednesday’s weather: Mostly cloudy with a few sunny breaks, then showers, high of 70

Today’s Weather



Cloudy with some sunny breaks and milder temperatures, accompanied by a couple of afternoon showers and a possible thunderstorm. High of 70°. Winds from the south-southwest at 5-10 mph.

There, in the sky: It’s a bird, it’s a plane; it’s Kosmos 482

A Soviet spacecraft is expected to crash on Earth in the coming days. Kosmos 482, launched in 1972 with the objective of reaching Venus and traversing its dense atmosphere, encountered a launch failure that left it stranded in Earth’s orbit for decades. After 53 years, the spacecraft is now on the verge of making an uncontrolled reentry into Earth’s atmosphere. The probe’s return is anticipated between Friday, May 9, and Sunday, May 11. Experts monitoring the defunct spacecraft estimate that it could reenter the atmosphere a range spanning 52 degrees north latitude to 52 degrees south latitude. This area encompasses all of Africa, South America, the contiguous United States, Australia, New Zealand, most of Europe, and the majority of Asia.

Given that the expected reentry area consists predominantly of water rather than land, the likelihood of the spacecraft landing in an ocean is higher; however, there remains a risk of it impacting land.