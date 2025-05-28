Wednesday’s weather: Mostly sunny, high of 82

5-Day Outlook

Today: Some sun with afternoon clouds. High 82 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Lots of clouds. Low 57 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Thursday: Cloudy and not as warm with a couple of showers. High 67 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Cloudy and with a couple of showers. Low 57 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Friday: Some sun & clouds with a slight chance of a shower. High 76 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 57 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Some showers (.25″). High 70 Winds: SW 5-15 mph

Saturday night: Some showers. Low 51 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Sunday (June 1st): Breezy with some sun & clouds. High Near 70 Winds: W 10-20 mph

Sunday night: Clear & cool. Low 46 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week, during the first week of June, temperatures will begin in the 70s and gradually rise into the 80s.

Get Out!

Take a Hike Summits above 4,000 feet: Mostly cloudy conditions with highs reaching the lower 60s, except for mid-50s elevations above 5,000 feet. Light and variable winds are expected, shifting to southwest at approximately 10 mph in the afternoon. Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet: Mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures reaching the upper 60s. Winds will be light and variable.

Hit the Beach Hampton & Rye Beach Weather: Partly sunny. UV index: High. Thunderstorm Potential: None High Temperature: In the upper 60s. Winds: South winds 5 to 10 mph. Surf Height: Around 1 foot. Water Temperature: 50 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio. Rip Tide Current Risk: Low.

Jump in a Lake Weirs Beach Southwest winds approximately 5 mph. Waves under 1 foot. Partly sunny with temperatures reaching the mid-70s. Thunderstorms are not anticipated during this period. Water temperature is 53 degrees.