Wednesday’s weather: Mostly sunny, scattered showers possible, high of 63 + Milton update

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Wednesday’s Weather

Cool, with sunshine and scattered clouds. High of 63 degrees.

Outlook for Oct. 9-13

Today: Cool with sunshine and some clouds. High 63 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Tonight: There are a few showers early with clearing late & chilly. Low 45 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mix sun & clouds with a chilly breeze. High 59 (feel like 55) Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Thursday night: Clear & cool. Low 44 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Friday: Sunny, breezy, & nice. High 65 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy and not as cool. Low 51 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy, & mild. High Near 70 Winds: WNW 10-20 mph

Saturday night: Clear to partly cloudy & cold. Low 39 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Expect a cool day with a mix of sun and clouds, and evening showers likely. High 59 Winds: SW 5-15 mph

Sunday night: Cloudy with some showers. Low 47 Winds: SW 5-15 mph

Hurricane Milton

Hurricane Milton Hurricane Milton is expected to be a major Category 3 or 4 hurricane as it targets the Tampa Bay area overnight Wednesday. Florida has declared a state of emergency in anticipation of Milton, predicted to hit the western peninsula overnight Wednesday as a major hurricane, with wind gusts reaching 140-160 mph and a record storm surge of up to 20 feet.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

For Columbus Day, expect some sunshine and cool temperatures with highs around 60 degrees.

Hiking Forecast

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Peaks will appear and disappear among the clouds. Expect highs in the lower 40s, except for mid-30s at elevations above 5000 feet. Westerly winds will range from 10 to 20 mph, with gusts reaching 35 mph.



Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Summits will be shrouded in clouds at times. Expect highs in the upper 40s, with west winds reaching up to 10 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.



Peak Foliage Tracker

The optimal period for viewing fall foliage ranges from late September to October, with popular spots likely filling up quickly. To avoid the crowds, visiting parks and hiking trails early in the day is recommended.

Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page





