Wednesday’s weather: Partly sunny, afternoon showers, high of 69

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Wednesday’s Weather

Expect some morning sunshine and cool temperatures, followed by afternoon showers. The high will be 69 degrees.

Weather Alerts

Today’s rough surf, featuring 4 to 5-foot waves and a moderate risk of rip currents, suggests that anyone considering going into the surf should first consult with local beach patrols. Ensure you swim near a lifeguard, never swim alone or at night, and always bring a flotation device into the water.

5-Day Forecast Aug. 21-Aug. 25

Today: Some morning sun & cool with some afternoon showers. High 69 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Some clouds & cool. Low 50 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Nice with some sun & clouds. High 73 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Mainly clear & cool. Low 53 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Friday: Sunny & nice. High Around 80 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Friday night: Clear & cool. Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday: Mostly sunny & very warm. High 86 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday night: Mainly clear. Low 58 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Mostly sunny & very warm. High 87 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Some clouds & slightly more humidity. Low 63 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Get ready for a sunny Labor Day with temperatures hovering around 70 degrees.

Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike

Summits above 4,000 feet: Summits will be obscured. There’s a chance of showers in the morning, with showers becoming more likely in the afternoon. Expect highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds will be around 10 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph. The chance of rain is 70 percent.



Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers with highs in the mid-50s. North winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable. 50 percent chance of rain.

Hit the Beach

Weather : Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms.

: Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. UV index : Very High.

: Very High. Thunderstorm Potential : Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.

: Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms. High Temperature : In the upper 60s.

: In the upper 60s. Winds : Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

: Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Surf Height : Around 3 feet.

: Around 3 feet. Water Temperature : 67 degrees.

: 67 degrees. Rip Tide Current Risk : Low.

: Low. Tides for Hampton Beach: Low -1.1 feet (MLLW) 07:14 AM. High 9.5 feet (MLLW) 01:11 PM.

Jump in a Lake

Westerly winds at approximately 5 mph, with wave heights near one foot. Expect partly sunny skies with a possibility of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach highs in the mid-60s, with a 50 percent chance of rain. The threat of lightning is considered low, indicating a minimal likelihood of thunderstorms. The water temperature stands at 72 degrees Fahrenheit.





