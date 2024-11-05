Wednesday’s weather: Partly sunny and windy, record high of 79 expected

Rick Gordon’s Weather Watch

Wednesday’s Weather

Expect intervals of clouds and sunshine, accompanied by windy conditions and unprecedented warmth. A record high of 79 degrees is forecast, surpassing the previous record of 77 set in 2022. Winds will be from the west at 15-20 mph. This ties the record high for November, which was also 79 degrees set in 2022.

Outlook for Nov. 6-10

Tonight: Some clouds & mild. Low 49 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Sunny and nice but not as warm. High 66 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Thursday night: Clear & chilly. Low 39 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy, & nice. High 61 Winds: W 10-15 mph

Friday night: Mainly clear, breezy, & colder. Low 39 Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny & cool with a brisk breeze. High 52 Winds: NW 10-15+ mph

Saturday night: Mainly clear & cold. Low 29 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High Near 60 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Cloudy & mild. Low 46 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The forecast for next Monday, Veteran’s Day, predicts temperatures above normal, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-60s.

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today. The summits will be obscured. Showers may occur in the afternoon with highs in the mid-50s. Westerly winds will range from 35 to 45 mph, increasing to 50 to 70 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. There is a 30 percent chance of rain.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today. The summits will be obscured with a possibility of afternoon showers. Temperatures will be around 60 degrees. Expect west winds at 20 to 30 mph, with gusts reaching up to 75 mph. There is a 50 percent chance of rain.





