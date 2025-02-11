Wednesday’s weather: Partly sunny early on then clouds move in, high of 31

Today’s weather

Enjoy a mix of sunshine and clouds this morning but expect overcast skies to take over by the afternoon. The temperature is set to reach a high of 31°, so stay warm!

5-Day Outlook

Today: Some sun & clouds this morning with skies becoming cloudy this afternoon. High 31 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Expect cloudy conditions with snowfall of 1 to 3 inches beginning after midnight. Plan for a slow and slippery commute in the morning along with school cancellations. Low 23 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Thursday: Morning expects about 1 inch of snow, followed by freezing rain with a cloudy sky this afternoon. High 36 (feel like 31) Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, cold, & breezy. Low 18 (feel like 9) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny, windy (gusts near 40 mph), & colder. High 27 (feel like 14) Winds: NW 15-25+ mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy & cold. Low 9 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Cloudy with periods of snow in the afternoon (1″). High 29 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday night: Watching a potential winter storm. Periods of snow (3-5″) Low 24 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Watching a potential winter storm. Snow during the morning (3-5″) will become a mix of wintry precipitation during the afternoon. High 30 (fee like 21) Winds: N 10-15 mph

Sunday night: Snow (1-3″) in the evening will give way to some clearing overnight. Low 9 (feel like -6) Winds: NW 10-15+ mph

Another winter storm this weekend

A powerful winter storm is expected to impact New Hampshire this weekend; please check back frequently for updates.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Outlook for Presidents Day next Monday is for a windy arctic blast with highs in the upper teens with feel like temperatures in the single digits!



Skiing and Snowboarding Weather Report

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in New Hampshire today: Summits obscured. Highs ranging from 8 to 18 degrees. West winds at 15 to 25 mph, gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 34 degrees below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Summits obscured. Highs 11 to 21. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.