Wednesday’s weather: Partly sunny, high of 47

Rick Gordon’s Weather Watch

Wednesday’s Weather

Get ready for a breezy day ahead! Expect a delightful blend of sunshine and clouds, with temperatures reaching a high of 47°F, though it may feel a bit cooler at 40°F. Winds will be coming from the west at 10 to 20 mph. Perfect weather for traveling or enjoying some time outdoors!

5-Day Outlook

Today: Breezy with a mix of sun & clouds. High 47 (feel like 40) Winds: W 10-20 mph

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 32 Winds: Light & Variable

Thanksgiving: Rain mixing with and changing to wet snow by evening. High 37 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Wet snow accumulating 4″. Low 32 Winds: Becoming NNW 5-10 mph

Black Friday: Cold with some sun & clouds. High 45 (feel like 38) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy late & cold. Low 28 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny & breezy. High 39 (feel like 31) Winds: W 10-15+ mph

Saturday night: Mainly clear & very cold. Low 21 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Sunday: Cold with some sun & clouds. High 37 (feel like 30) Winds: WNW 5-15 mph

Sunday night: Mainly clear & very cold. Low Around 20 Winds: Light & Variable

Dreaming of a white Thanksgiving?

Dreaming of a white Thanksgiving? For Thanksgiving, expect rain to transition into wet snow by the evening, leading to an accumulation of 4 inches of wet snow Thursday night.

Colder air is expected to move in over the weekend following the storm that impacts us Thanksgiving. This will likely result in a prolonged period of winter-like conditions leading into the first week of December, coinciding with the onset of meteorological winter.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

During the first full week of December, which marks the official beginning of meteorological winter, temperatures are anticipated to stay in the 30s.

Skiing and Snowboarding Weather Report.



Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Summits will be obscured. Expect highs in the mid-20s. Westerly winds will range from 25 to 35 mph, with gusts reaching up to 65 mph. Wind chill values may drop as low as 11 degrees below zero.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Summits will be shrouded in clouds at times. Expect highs in the lower 30s. Westerly winds will range from 10 to 20 mph, with gusts reaching up to 50 mph.

