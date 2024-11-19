Wednesday’s weather: Partly sunny, high of 56

Rick Gordon’s Weather Watch

Wednesday’s Weather

Prepare for a mild day marked by intervals of sun and clouds. Expect the temperature to climb to a high of 56. The winds will be gentle and changeable, so it’s the perfect opportunity to enjoy the pleasant weather before the anticipated rain arrives tomorrow, which will be a relief given the ongoing drought.

5-Day Outlook

Today: Mild with periods of sun & clouds. High 56 Winds: Light & Variable

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 43 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Cloudy, windy, & cooler with periods of rain (.50″). High 47 (feel like 41) Winds: ENE 10-20+ mph

Thursday night: Periods of Rain (.50″). Low 41 (feel like 32) Winds: E 10-20 mph

Friday: Cloudy, breezy, & cool with a couple of afternoon showers (.15″). High 48 (feel like 43) Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Friday night: Early showers then mostly cloudy. Low 39 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday: Mostly cloudy & windy. High 50 (feel like 39) Winds: NW 20-25+ mph

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, breezy, & chilly. Low 37 (feel like 32) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Sunday: Chilly breeze with a mix of sun & clouds. High 50 (feel like 43) Winds: WNW 15-20 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy & breezy. Low 38 (feel like 33) Winds: WNW 10-15+ mph

Long Days of Darkness!

Yesterday, the sun set in Utqiaġvik, Alaska (formerly known as Barrow), and it will not rise again until January 22. This marks a period of 64 days without sunlight.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The forecast for Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28, predicts a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the mid-40s.

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 40s. In the morning, north winds will be around 15 mph, becoming light and variable later.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: The forecast is mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 40s. Expect north winds at around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable later. Wind gusts may reach up to 30 mph.

Bretton Woods reopens on Saturday.. Please refer to this link for updates and information on additional ski area openings.






