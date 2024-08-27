Wednesday’s weather: Partly sunny, humid, isolated shower, high of 85

Wednesday’s Weather

Expect a humid day with intervals of clouds and sunshine. There’s a possibility of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 85 degrees, feeling like 89.

5-Day Forecast Aug. 28-Sept. 1

Today: Humid with periods of clouds and sunshine. There is a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. High 85 (feel like 89) Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cooler, and less humid. Low 54 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 74 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Clear & comfortably cool. Low 51 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 75 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Friday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low: 55 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Some sun & more humid with afternoon thunderstorms. High 76 (feel like 79) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Humid with an early thunderstorm. Low 64 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday (First Day of Meteorological Fall): Expect intervals of clouds and sunshine, accompanied by a couple of passing showers; conditions will be warmer and humid. High 85 (feel like 88) Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy & humid. Low 64 Winds: Light & Variable


Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Sunday marks the first day of Meteorological Fall, featuring warmer temperatures with intervals of clouds and sunshine, and highs in the mid-80s. Labor Day Monday some sun with a high of 80.

Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike

Summits above 4,000 feet: The summits will be obscured with a possibility of showers. Temperatures will be around 60 degrees. Expect northwest winds at 15 to 25 mph, gusting up to 50 mph. There’s a 50 percent chance of rain.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet: Summits will be obscured with a possibility of showers. Expect highs in the mid-60s. Northwest winds will blow at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph. There is a 50 percent chance of rain.

Hit the Beach

  • Weather: Partly sunny. There is a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
  • UV index: High.
  • Thunderstorm Potential: Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.
  • High Temperature: In the lower 80s.
  • Winds: Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
  • Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
  • Water Temperature: 66 degrees.
  • Rip Tide Current Risk: Low.
  • Tides for Hampton Beach: High tide of 7.6 feet (MLLW) at 07:26 AM. Low tide of 1.2 feet (MLLW) at 01:38 PM

Jump in a Lake

Expect light and variable winds shifting to the west at about 5 mph in the afternoon. Wave heights will remain below 1 foot. The day will be sunny with high temperatures reaching the lower 80s. No thunderstorms are expected during this time. The water temperature will be around 72 degrees.



