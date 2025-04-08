Wednesday’s weather: Sunny and brisk, high of 45

Today’s Weather





It’s a bright and brisk day out there! The sun shines overhead, and temperatures peak at 45 degrees, but it feels like a cool 38 with winds whipping in from the west-northwest at 10 to 20 mph. Perfect for a cozy sweater!

Weather Alerts

The pattern will bring chilly air this week accompanied at times by harsh winds. With freezing temperatures this morning & tomorrow morning with lows in the middle 20s, make sure to protect tender vegetation.

5-Day Outlook

Today: Sunny, brisk, and chilly. High 45 (feel like 38) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Clear & cold. Low 26 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Thursday: Milder with a mix of sun & clouds. High 53 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Few evening showers otherwise mainly cloudy. Low 37 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Friday: Cloudy with a few showers. High 49 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Friday night: Cloudy with rain (.50″) & drizzle. Low 37 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Saturday: A cold rain (.50″). High 41 (feel like 33) Winds: NNE 5-15 mph

Saturday night: Periods of showers (.15″) Low 37 (feel like 32) Winds: N 5-15 mph

Sunday: Cloudy with some morning showers. High 53 (feel like 49) Winds: N 5-15 mph

Sunday night: Cloudy. Low 42 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week will be warmer with highs around 60 degrees!

White Mountains Hiking Weather Report

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in New Hampshire today: Summits obscured in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s… except 12 to 22 at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds around 45 mph decreasing to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 75 mph. Wind chill values as low as 29 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Summits intermittently obscured by clouds. Temperatures reaching highs in the upper 20. Northwest winds ranging from 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind chill values as low as -21°F.