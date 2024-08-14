Wednesday’s weather: Sunny and comfortable, high of 85, spot showers possible

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Click below for Rick’s exclusive videocast

Wednesday’s Weather

Today’s weather includes some sunshine with comfortable conditions and a chance of a spot thundershower this afternoon. The high temperature will be 85.

5-Day Forecast Aug. 14-Aug. 18

Today: Some sun & comfortable with a spot thundershower. High 85 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Tonight: A spot evening thundershower. Low 60 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Some sun & slightly more humid with a spotty afternoon thunderstorm. High 82 (feel like 87) Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday night: Some clouds and humid. Low 62 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday: Some sun & humid. High 84 (feel like 92) Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Friday night: Partly to mostly cloudy and humid. Low 64 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly cloudy & humid with some afternoon showers. High 82 (feel like 85) Winds: S 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy and humid with some rain late. Low 66 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Sunday: Humid with periods of rain (.25″). High 79 (feel like 83) Winds: S 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy and humid with some rain showers. Low 66 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph



Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Expect a humid weekend with intermittent rain on Sunday.

Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: The morning will be mostly sunny, transitioning to mostly cloudy later on. The afternoon may bring scattered showers and thunderstorms. Expect highs in the mid-60s, though it will be cooler at elevations above 5000 feet, with temperatures in the upper 50s. North winds will blow at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts reaching up to 30 mph. There’s a 50 percent chance of rain.



Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: The morning will be partly sunny, later turning to mostly cloudy skies. The afternoon may bring scattered showers and thunderstorms. Expect highs in the upper 60s, with north winds reaching up to 10 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. There’s a 50 percent chance of rain.

Hit the Beach

Weather : Mostly sunny. A spot afternoon shower.

: Mostly sunny. A spot afternoon shower. UV Index : High.

: High. Thunderstorm Potential : Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.

: Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms. High Temperature : In the upper 70s.

: In the upper 70s. Winds : North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

: North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Water Temperature : 66 degrees.

: 66 degrees. Surf Height : Around 1 foot.

: Around 1 foot. Rip Current Risk : Low. Hampton

: Low. Hampton Beach Tides: High tide of 6.8 feet (MLLW) at 07:02 AM, followed by a low tide of 1.9 feet (MLLW) at 01:09 PM.

Jump in a Lake

Northwest winds around 10 mph, with waves less than 1 foot. It will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s. No thunderstorms are forecasted for this period. The water temperature is 76 degrees.