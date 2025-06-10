Wednesday’s weather: Sunny, breezy, warmer – and hazy – due to Canadian fires, high of 83

Weather Ahead Dryer weather is anticipated over the next two days, accompanied by westerly winds. These conditions may bring back haze from Canadian wildfires across New Hampshire. As of June 4, Canadian government statistics indicated that nearly 6 million acres of forest had been burned by wildfires, mainly in the central region of the country. By June 7, there were over 200 active fires ongoing, resulting in significant smoke & haze throughout New England. nce.

5-Day Outlook

Today: Lots of sunshine, breezy, & warmer; a hazy sky due to high altitude smoke from distant fires. High 83 Winds: WSW 10-15+ mph

Tonight: Mainly clear & mild. Low 65 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Breezy with hazy sunshine. High 84 Winds: W 10-20+ mph

Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 59 Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Friday: Mix of sun & clouds. High Near 80 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Friday night: Becoming cloudy with few showers late. Low 59 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday: Cloudy and not as warm with a few showers. High 65 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Cloudy with a few evening showers. Low 52 Winds: Light & Variable

Father’s Day: Some clouds & sunshine, but cool. High 67 Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Sunday night: Some clouds. Low 53 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Get ready to soak up the summer vibes next week with summer arriving next Friday, as temperatures are projected to soar into the delightful 70s and 80s! Perfect weather for outdoor adventures!

Get Out!

Take a Hike: Take a Hike: Summits above 4,000 feet: Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the lower 50s at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet: Summits obscured. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Hit the Beach Hampton & Rye Beach Weather: Hazy sunshine UV Index: Very high. Thunderstorm Potential: None. High Temperature: Around 80. Winds: Southwest winds around 10 mph. Surf Height: Around 2 feet. Water Temperature: 56 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio. Rip Tide Current Risk: Low.

Jump in a Lake Weirs Beach West winds are blowing at around 10 mph, with gusts reaching up to 25 mph. Waves are approximately 2 feet high. It will be sunny and much warmer, with highs near 80 degrees. Thunderstorms are not expected during this period. The water temperature is 58 degrees.