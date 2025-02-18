Wednesday’s weather: Sunny, crisp, windy, high of 28

Today’s weather

Experience the invigorating chill of a crisp, sunny day! With a high of 28°, the winds may make it feel like a biting 15°. Prepare for a brisk west-northwest breeze blowing at 10-15 mph, perfect for those who appreciate the refreshing bite of winter! Embrace the day and bundle up for an exhilarating outdoor adventure!

5-Day Outlook

Today: Breezy with cold sunshine. High 28 (feel like 15) Winds: WNW 10-15+ mph

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy & frigid. Low 8 (feel like 5) Winds: NW 5-10+ mph

Thursday: Cloudy & cold. High 32 (feel like 26) Wind: NNW mph 5-15 mph

Thursday night: Cloudy & cold. Low 21 (feel like 7) Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Friday: Clouds to sunshine and windy. High 33 (feel like 18) Winds: NW 15-25+ mph

Friday night: Clear, very cold, & breezy. Low 13 (feel like 5) Winds: NW 10-15+ mph

Saturday: Sunshine giving way to some clouds. High 35 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 19 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Some sun & clouds with temperatures getting back to normal. High 38 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 19 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Outlook

Temperatures will rise above the melting point on Friday and reach the mid to upper 30s over the weekend.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The first day of Meteorological Spring, Saturday, March 1st, will be sunny with highs in the lower 40s.

Skiing and Snowboarding Weather Report

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in New Hampshire today: Summits obscured. Highs around 9 above. Northwest winds around 35 mph decreasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 70 mph. Wind chill values as low as 42 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Summits obscured. Highs 6 to 16 above. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Wind chill values as low as 40 below.