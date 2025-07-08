Wednesday’s weather: Sunny, humid, possible passing showers, high of 80

Rick Gordon’s Weather Watch
Today’s Weather
Expect a mix of sunshine and humidity today, with the possibility of brief passing showers. The high will reach 80 degrees, but it may feel more like 85 due to the humidity. Enjoy the light and variable winds that accompany this warm, summer day!
Weather Alerts
Yesterday, the temperature reached 90 degrees for the third consecutive day, marking the second heat wave of the summer. A third heat wave is anticipated, with a four-day duration expected in the middle of next week.
5-Day Outlook
Today: Some sun not as warm, but humid with a passing shower. High 80 (feel like 85) Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Some clouds and humid. Low 64 (feel like 67) Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, cooler, and a little less humid with a couple of afternoon thunderstorms. High 76 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Few evening showers. Low 64 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Friday: Some sun, warmer, and more humid. High 85 (feel like 88) Winds: S 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 65 (feel like 67) Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Some sun, muggy, and warm. High 85 (fell like 92) Winds: E 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy and humid with fog late. Low 67 (feel like 69) Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Sunday: Some sun, very warm, and muggy. High 88 (feel like 95) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 66 (feel like 68) Winds: S 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
A Potential 4-day heat wave is expected in the middle of next week!!
Get Out!
Take a Hike: Summits above 4,000 feet: Summits in and out of clouds. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60s… except in the upper 50s at elevations above 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet: Cloudy. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Hit the Beach Hampton & Rye Beach
Weather: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms.
UV Index: Moderate.
Thunderstorm Potential: Low.
High Temperature: Around 70. Winds: Northeast winds around 5 mph. Surf Height: Around 2 feet. Water Temperature: 63 degrees.
Rip Tide Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.4 feet (MLLW) 11:25 AM. Low 1.5 feet (MLLW) 05:24 PM.
Jump in a Lake Weirs Beach: West winds approximately 5 mph. Waves under 1 foot. Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers expected in morning, to likely showers in the afternoon. Humid conditions with highs in the lower 80s. Probability of rain at 60 percent. Water temperature at 70 degrees.