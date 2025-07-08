Wednesday’s weather: Sunny, humid, possible passing showers, high of 80

5-Day Outlook

Today: Some sun not as warm, but humid with a passing shower. High 80 (feel like 85) Winds: Light & Variable

Tonight: Some clouds and humid. Low 64 (feel like 67) Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, cooler, and a little less humid with a couple of afternoon thunderstorms. High 76 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Few evening showers. Low 64 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Friday: Some sun, warmer, and more humid. High 85 (feel like 88) Winds: S 5-10 mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 65 (feel like 67) Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday: Some sun, muggy, and warm. High 85 (fell like 92) Winds: E 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Partly cloudy and humid with fog late. Low 67 (feel like 69) Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Sunday: Some sun, very warm, and muggy. High 88 (feel like 95) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 66 (feel like 68) Winds: S 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

A Potential 4-day heat wave is expected in the middle of next week!!

Get Out!

Take a Hike: Summits above 4,000 feet: Summits in and out of clouds. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60s… except in the upper 50s at elevations above 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet: Cloudy. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Hit the Beach Hampton & Rye Beach

Weather: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms.

UV Index: Moderate.

Thunderstorm Potential: Low.

High Temperature: Around 70. Winds: Northeast winds around 5 mph. Surf Height: Around 2 feet. Water Temperature: 63 degrees.

Rip Tide Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.4 feet (MLLW) 11:25 AM. Low 1.5 feet (MLLW) 05:24 PM.

Jump in a Lake Weirs Beach: West winds approximately 5 mph. Waves under 1 foot. Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers expected in morning, to likely showers in the afternoon. Humid conditions with highs in the lower 80s. Probability of rain at 60 percent. Water temperature at 70 degrees.