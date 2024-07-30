Wednesday’s weather: Sunny, less warm but plenty of humidity – high of 82 (feels like 90)

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Click below for Rick’s exclusive videocast

Wednesday’s Weather



The last day of the month will bring some sunshine, though it will be less warm and quite humid, with afternoon thunderstorms that may lead to flash flooding. The high will be 82 degrees, feeling like 90.

5-Day Forecast July 31-Aug. 4

Today (the last day of July): Some sun, not as warm, and muggy with some afternoon thundershowers with the potential of some flash flooding. High 83 (feel like 90) Winds: S 10-15 mph

Tonight: Evening thunderstorms then partly cloudy & muggy. Low 69 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Thursday (August 1st) Some sun, hot, and muggy with a hit-or-miss thunderstorm in spots. High 92 (feel like 96) Winds: W 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Some clouds, warm, and muggy. Low 70 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday: Hot and muggy conditions with intervals of sunshine and clouds; an afternoon thunderstorm is possible. There’s a risk of dehydration and heatstroke during intense activities. High 94 (feel like 97) Winds: Light & Variable

Friday night: An evening thunderstorm; otherwise, some clouds, muggy, and warm. Low 70 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday: Hot and muggy with some sun and the possibility of a thunderstorm in some areas during the afternoon. High 93 (feel like 96) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Some clouds, warm, and muggy. Low 71 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Sunday: Lots of clouds, very warm, and muggy with spotty afternoon thunderstorms. High 89 (feel like 95) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Spot evening thunderstorm then mostly cloudy and muggy. Low 68 Winds: WSW

Weather Patterns We’re Watching



Thursday, marking the beginning of August, could herald the onset of our third heat wave, with temperatures anticipated to surpass 90 degrees, persisting into the first weekend of August!



Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits will be obscured. There’s a possibility of showers in the morning, followed by showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect highs in the lower 60s. South winds will range from 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph. The chance of rain is 90 percent.



Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Peaks appearing and disappearing through clouds, with a possibility of showers. Expect scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s. Winds from the south will be around 10 mph, with gusts reaching up to 30 mph. There’s a 50 percent chance of rain.



Hit the Beach

Weather : Partly sunny with patchy fog. Showers and scattered thunderstorms are likely.

: Partly sunny with patchy fog. Showers and scattered thunderstorms are likely. Thunderstorm Potential : Moderate indicates that the possibility of thunderstorms exists.

: Moderate indicates that the possibility of thunderstorms exists. High Temperature : In the mid-70s.

: In the mid-70s. Winds : South winds 10 to 15 mph.

: South winds 10 to 15 mph. Water Temperature : 64 degrees.

: 64 degrees. Surf Height : Around 3 feet.

: Around 3 feet. Rip Tide Current Risk: Low.

Jump in a Lake

South winds will range from 5 to 10 mph. Expect waves of approximately 1 foot at the lake’s northern end and about 2 feet at the southern end. The sky will be mostly cloudy with patchy fog in the morning. The morning may bring scattered thunderstorms and possible showers, while the afternoon is likely to see showers and numerous thunderstorms. It will be humid with high temperatures in the upper 70s. The chance of rain stands at 70 percent, and there is a high lightning threat, indicating that thunderstorms are probable or expected. The water temperature will be around 74 degrees.