Wednesday’s weather: Sunny skies make way for clouds, high of 45

Rick Gordon’s Weather Watch
Follow our YouTube channel here.
Today’s Weather
Prepare for a change in the weather as the morning sun gives way to an overcast sky and cooler temperatures. Expect a chilly high of only 45 degrees, so stay warm.
Weather Alerts
The outlook for April temperatures likely above normal.
5-Day Outlook
Today: Morning sun giving way to clouds & cool. High 45 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Cloudy with snow showers (less than 1″) to rain (.25″). Low 33 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Morning rain; otherwise, considerable cloudiness and warmer, becoming breezy in the afternoon. High 62 (feel like 59) Winds: SSW 10-15+ mph
Thursday night: Cloudy & mild. Low 50 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Friday: Some sun, breezy, and mild. High 65 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy & chilly. Low 36 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Any morning sun giving way to clouds with rain developing in the afternoon. High 46 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Periods of rain (.25″) and drizzle. Low 37 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Sunday: Expect light rain early, with a few afternoon showers, with moments of sunshine and milder. High 64 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Few showers with some drizzle and mild. Low 48 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Next week begins cool with highs in 40s and concludes with highs in the 50s.
Skiing and Snowboarding Weather Report
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in New Hampshire today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 40 mph becoming west around 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 70 mph. Wind chill values as low as 22 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 25 mph becoming west around 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17 below in the morning.