Wednesday’s weather: Sunny skies make way for clouds, high of 45

Today’s Weather



Prepare for a change in the weather as the morning sun gives way to an overcast sky and cooler temperatures. Expect a chilly high of only 45 degrees, so stay warm.

Weather Alerts

The outlook for April temperatures likely above normal.

5-Day Outlook

Today: Morning sun giving way to clouds & cool. High 45 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Cloudy with snow showers (less than 1″) to rain (.25″). Low 33 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Morning rain; otherwise, considerable cloudiness and warmer, becoming breezy in the afternoon. High 62 (feel like 59) Winds: SSW 10-15+ mph

Thursday night: Cloudy & mild. Low 50 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Friday: Some sun, breezy, and mild. High 65 Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy & chilly. Low 36 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Any morning sun giving way to clouds with rain developing in the afternoon. High 46 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Periods of rain (.25″) and drizzle. Low 37 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Sunday: Expect light rain early, with a few afternoon showers, with moments of sunshine and milder. High 64 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Few showers with some drizzle and mild. Low 48 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week begins cool with highs in 40s and concludes with highs in the 50s.

Skiing and Snowboarding Weather Report

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in New Hampshire today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 40 mph becoming west around 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 70 mph. Wind chill values as low as 22 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 25 mph becoming west around 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17 below in the morning.