Wednesday’s weather: Sunny, windy, high of 68

5-Day Outlook

Today: Plenty of sunshine, though less warm and accompanied by windy conditions with gusts reaching up to 35 mph. High 68 Winds: NW 15-25+ mph

Tonight: Mainly clear & chilly. Low 38 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph

Thursday (May 1st): Partly to mostly cloudy. High 69 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Cloudy with some showers after midnight. Low 50 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Friday: Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High Near 80 Winds: S 10-15 mph

Friday night: Becoming partly cloudy and mild. Low 60 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Some sun & clouds. High 76 Winds: SW 10-15 mph

Saturday night: Some rain (.50″) and a thunderstorm. Low 53 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Morning clouds giving way to some sunshine. High 66 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 38 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The first full week of May next week is expected to be predominantly dry, with high temperatures reaching the 60s.

White Mountains Hiking Weather Report

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in New Hampshire today: Summits obscured in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 45 to 55 mph… except northwest 50 to 70 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Wind chill values as low as 14.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 85 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15.