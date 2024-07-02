Wednesday’s weather: Sunshine and breezy, high of 88

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Wednesday’s Weather

A blend of sunshine and clouds with a pleasant breeze, reaching a high of 88 degrees.

5-Day Forecast July 2-July 6

Today: Mix of sun & clouds with a comfortable breeze. High 88 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 66 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

4th of July: Hazy sun, hot, and humid. High 92 (feel like 94) Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Some clouds & humid. Low 68 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Friday: Some sun, hot, and muggy. High 91 (feel like 96) Winds: S 5-10 mph

Friday night: Some clouds, warm, & humid. Low 71 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday: Some sun, very warm, and muggy with some afternoon thunderstorm. High 88 (feel like 92) Winds: S 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Some clouds, warm, and humid. Low 70 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Hazy sun, hot, and not as humid. High 93 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Some clouds & humid. Low 68 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The first weekend of July is anticipated to be hot and humid, with temperatures nearing 90 degrees, marking the onset of our second heat wave. The second week of July will be characterized by sticky and hot.

Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: The morning will be mostly cloudy, followed by summits peeking through the clouds. Expect highs in the upper 60s, though temperatures will be in the lower 60s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Southwest winds will range from 10 to 15 mph, with gusts reaching up to 30 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: The forecast is mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s. Expect south winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 30 mph.

Hit the Beach

Weather: Mostly sunny. UV Index: Very high. Thunderstorm Potential: None. High Temperature: In the mid-70s. Winds: Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Water Temperature: 60 degrees. Surf Height: Around 2 feet. Rip Tide Current Risk: Low. Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.1 feet (MLLW) 09:58 AM. Low 0.7 feet (MLLW) 04:07 PM. Jump in a Lake Expect north winds at approximately 10 mph, with wave heights around one foot. The forecast is partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Temperatures will be cooler, reaching highs in the mid-70s. Thunderstorms are not expected during this period. The water temperature is 69 degrees.

