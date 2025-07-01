Wednesday’s weather: Sunshine, less humid, high of 88

Rick Gordon’s Weather Watch
Follow our YouTube channel here.
Today’s Weather
Today promises plenty of sunshine, a refreshing breeze, and just a touch less humidity in the air! Expect a high of 88 degrees, with winds flowing from the west at 5 to 15 mph. Perfect weather to enjoy the outdoors!
Weather Alerts
As the July 4th weekend approaches, conditions across much of New England are expected to be highly favorable, assuming high pressure gradually settles over the region instead of shifting off the Atlantic coast. Humidity levels are anticipated to be lower than typical July standards through Saturday, which is excellent news for enjoying fireworks displays.
5-Day Outlook
Today: Some sun, breezy, and a little less humid. High 88 Winds: W 5-15 mph
Tonight: Clear. Low 64 Winds: W 5-10 mph Thursday: Some sun, breezy, and very warm, a thunderstorm in spots in the afternoon. High 88 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 62 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Friday (4th of July): Mostly sunny and nice. High 84 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Great viewing for fireworks. Mainly clear & cool. Low 59 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Comfortable with some sun & clouds. High 87 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 64 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Some sun, hot, and more humid. High 95 (feel like 98) Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Low 73 (feel like 75) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Next Monday is expected to be hot and humid, accompanied by afternoon thunderstorms, with highs reaching the 90s.
Get Out!
Take a Hike: Summits above 4,000 feet: Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 70s… except in the mid 60s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds around 30 mph becoming west around 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Hit the Beach Hampton & Rye Beach
Weather: Some sun. Patchy morning fog.
UV Index: Moderate.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the lower 80s.
Winds: Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
Water Temperature: 62 degrees.
Rip Tide Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.8 feet (MLLW) 11:48 AM. High 8.2 feet (MLLW) 05:52 PM.
Jump in a Lake Weirs Beach: West winds at approximately 5 mph. Waves reaching about 1 foot. Patchy fog expected in the morning. Partly sunny with highs in mid-80s. Water temperature around 70 degrees.