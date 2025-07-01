Wednesday’s weather: Sunshine, less humid, high of 88

5-Day Outlook

Today: Some sun, breezy, and a little less humid. High 88 Winds: W 5-15 mph

Tonight: Clear. Low 64 Winds: W 5-10 mph Thursday: Some sun, breezy, and very warm, a thunderstorm in spots in the afternoon. High 88 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 62 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Friday (4th of July): Mostly sunny and nice. High 84 Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Friday night: Great viewing for fireworks. Mainly clear & cool. Low 59 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Comfortable with some sun & clouds. High 87 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 64 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Some sun, hot, and more humid. High 95 (feel like 98) Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Low 73 (feel like 75) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next Monday is expected to be hot and humid, accompanied by afternoon thunderstorms, with highs reaching the 90s.

Get Out!

Take a Hike: Summits above 4,000 feet: Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 70s… except in the mid 60s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds around 30 mph becoming west around 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Hit the Beach Hampton & Rye Beach

Weather: Some sun. Patchy morning fog.

UV Index: Moderate.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the lower 80s.

Winds: Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet.

Water Temperature: 62 degrees.

Rip Tide Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.8 feet (MLLW) 11:48 AM. High 8.2 feet (MLLW) 05:52 PM.

Jump in a Lake Weirs Beach: West winds at approximately 5 mph. Waves reaching about 1 foot. Patchy fog expected in the morning. Partly sunny with highs in mid-80s. Water temperature around 70 degrees.



