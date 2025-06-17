Wednesday’s weather: Warm, humid with rain and some T-storms, high of 82

Weather Alert As summer approaches, New Hampshire is expected to experience an intense heat wave, marking the highest temperatures since last summer and potentially in several years, both duration and humidity levels. It seems that the streak of rainy weekends will end with the arrival of the first summer weekend bringing sunshine and temperatures climbing into the 80s Saturday, with Sunday reaching 90 degrees as the first heat wave begins. The first full week of summer will feature temperatures in the 90s, accompanied by muggy conditions and heat indices exceeding 100 degrees.

5-Day Outlook

Today: Humid and warmer conditions with variable cloud cover; scattered morning showers followed by isolated thunderstorms in parts of the region during the afternoon. High 82 (feel like 87) Winds: SSW 5-10+ mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm, & humid. Low 68 (feel like 70) Winds: S 5-10 mph

Thursday: Hot & muggy with sun & clouds; a couple of showers and a heavy thunderstorm in the afternoon; thunderstorms can bring hail and damaging winds. High 92 (feel like 95) Winds: SSW 10-15+ mph

Thursday night: A spot thunderstorm during the evening, then partly cloudy & turning less humid by morning. Low 64 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Friday (First day of summer): Some sun & more comfortable; not as hot. High 84 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Friday night: Mainly clear. Low 61 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mainly sunny & very warm. High 87 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Partly to mostly cloudy and more humid. Low 67 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Clouds to some sun & hot with the start of our first heat wave!! High 90 (feel like 93) Winds:

Sunday night: Clear, warm, and humid. Low 70 (feel like 72) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The first complete week of summer is expected to start with temperatures reaching the 90s, accompanied by muggy conditions as our first heat wave continues!!

Get Out!

Take a Hike: Summits above 4,000 feet: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet: Summits obscured. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Hit the Beach Hampton & Rye Beach Weather: Predominantly cloudy skies and humid with areas of patchy fog. The possibility of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. UV Index: Moderate. Thunderstorm Potential: Low. High Temperature: In the mid 70s. Winds: South winds around 5 mph. Surf Height: Around 2 feet. Water Temperature: 59 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio. Rip Tide Current Risk: Low. Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.1 feet (MLLW) 11:29 AM. High 8.6 feet (MLLW) 05:32 PM.

Jump in a Lake Weirs Beach for Bike Week: South winds approximately 5 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Patchy fog expected in the morning. Predominantly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight possibility of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer temperatures with highs reaching the upper 70s. Probability of rain is 40 percent. Water temperature at 62 degrees.