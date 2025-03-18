Wednesday’s weather: Winter’s last gasp brings sun and a high near 60

Today’s Weather

We can look forward to a delightful mix of sunshine and clouds on this final day of winter! Expect highs near 60 degrees, with gentle breezes from the east-southeast at 5 to 15 mph. It’s the perfect opportunity to step outside and enjoy a taste of spring on the last day of winter!

Weather News

Get ready to welcome the first weekend of Spring with open arms! Enjoy a delightful mix of sunshine and dry weather, as temperatures warm up into the pleasant 50s on Saturday with temperatures in the middle 40s on Sunday. It’s the perfect opportunity to embrace the outdoors and soak in the refreshing vibes of the season!

5-Day Outlook

Today: For the last day of winter, some sun & clouds. High Near 60 Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Some clouds & mild with some fog late. Low 37 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Thursday (Astronomical Spring, 5.01 AM): Morning fog giving way to a few sunny breaks. High 56 (feel like 52) Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Thursday night: Mild & breezy with rain (.25″) late. Low 41 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Friday: Periods of rain are expected in the morning; otherwise, it will be windy and cooler with cloudiness. Hight 44 (feel like 34) Winds: NNW 15-25 mph

Friday night: Clearing, windy, and cold. Low 30 (feel like 22) Winds: NW 15-25 mph

Saturday: Breezy with morning sun followed by some afternoon clouds and not as cool. High 58 (feel like 52) Winds: WSW 10-20 mph

Saturday night: Some clouds. Low Around 30 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Mainly sunny, windy, and cooler. High 46 (feel like 38) Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Sunday night: Increasing clouds & chilly. Low 27 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

There is a potential for a spring snowstorm during the last weekend of March. Please stay tuned for updates!

Skiing and Snowboarding Weather Report

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in New Hampshire today: Partly sunny with highs reaching the mid 40s. Southwest winds will be around 15 mph, increasing to 25 mph in the afternoon, with gusts up to 45 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.