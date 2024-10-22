Week in Sports (10/14-10/20): Playoffs approach as Queen City teams test mettle

MANCHESTER, NH – With the postseason beginning for field hockey this week and volleyball, soccer and football playoffs right around the corner, things are heating up around the state, and in the Queen City, as teams jostle to reach their respective tournaments.

Football

Manchester West 21, Kingswood 13

A week after suffering their second defeat of the regular season, the Manchester West High School football team got back on track by earning a tough road matchup at Kingswood, 21-13. West trailed, 13-6, at halftime, but rallied in the second half to improve to 5-2 on the season, the first 5+ win campaign for the Blue Knights since Bedford High School opened in 2007.

Gio Doria went 13-for-19 passing for 218 yards and two touchdowns while throwing one interception; Logan Paradis had one rushing touchdown with 20 yards on eight carries; Jarome Hernet had three catches for 61 yards, including a receiving touchdown and Rayvon Nelson had West’s third touchdown.

On defense, Logan Paradis had a sack and eight tackles, including one for a loss, while breaking up one pass, KeShawn Foster had nine tackles and a fumble recovery and Ryan Perkins forced a fumble and racked up 11 tackles. Nelson, Nono Omol and Myles Whiter each contributed six tackles as well.

West is now scheduled to make the short trek to face John Stark in Weare this Saturday before returning hometown celebrate its regular-season finale against Hanover, a game that will be hosted by T-Mobile, on Nov. 1 at 6:30 p.m.

Manchester Memorial 6, Exeter 13

Stacy Harrison

The Crusaders traveled to undefeated Exeter Friday for a significant road test and held strong but were narrowly defeated, 13-6, to fall to 4-2. They remain in second place, tied in the D-I East division with Winnacunnet, who Memorial will most Saturday at 1 p.m.

Additional results:

Manchester Central 6, Pinkerton 41 (10/18/24)

Trinity 41, Pelham 28 (10/18/24)

The week ahead: