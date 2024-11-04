Week in Sports (10/28-11/2): Five of six Manchester teams knocked out of postseason, three more set to enter

Stacy Harrison photo

MANCHESTER, NH – The postseason is now underway among New Hampshire high school varsity soccer and volleyball squads and while five of six of those teams were knocked from their respective tournaments over the last week, three more Queen City teams will join the playoffs in the week ahead.

Boys Soccer

No. 11 Manchester Central 1, No. 6 Keene 4 (10/30/24)

Bill Gilman photo

After taking an early lead on a Landon Vasquez goal, the No. 11 Manchester Central boys soccer team fell, 4-1, on the road to No. 6 Keene in the opening round of the the Division-I playoffs on Wednesday. The Little Green finished the regular season with a 6-6-4 record.

No. 10 Derryfield 1, No. 7 Stevens 2 (10/30/24)

Following a 7-7 regular season, the tenth-ranked Cougars fell, 2-1, to Stevens in the opening round of the D-III tournament Wednesday.

No. 12 Trinity 1, No. 5 Winnisquam 0 (10/30/24)

No. 12 Trinity, No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas 4 (11/2/24)

The Pioneers completed the regular season with a 5-6-5 record and then proceeded to pull off an upset of fifth-ranked Winnisquam, 1-0 on Wednesday. Three days later, their season came to an end at the hands of fourth-ranked St. Thomas Aquinas, 4-0, in the D-III quarterfinals on Saturday.

Note: Manchester West would have been the No. 7 seed in the D-III tournament but was ineligible due to petitioning down a division this season.

Girls Soccer

No. 8 Trinity 2, No. 9 Kearsarge 1 (10/29/24)

No. 8 Trinity 0, No. 1 Gilford 2 (11/1/24)

Bill Gilman photo

On the back of Amely Collado’s brace, eighth-seeded Trinity (9-4-3) hosted and dispatched ninth-ranked Kearsarge, 2-1, to open the playoffs last Tuesday, but fell to top-ranked Gilford, 2-0, three days later.

No. 11 Derryfield 4, No. 6 Campbell 2 (10/29/24)

No 11 Derryfield 0, No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas 1 (11/1/24)

Following a 5-6-3 regular season, the Cougars offense exploded with four goals in their playoff opener at Campbell of Litchfield on Tuesday. Three days later, they were edged by No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas, 1-0.

Girls Volleyball

No. 3 Trinity 3,

Cindy Lavigne photo/Lavigne’s Live Shots

The third-ranked Trinity girls volleyball team (14-2) is the lone playoff representative from the Queen City, and the Pioneers looked the part of a polished postseason contender when, after a first-round bye, they opened the playoffs with a 3-2 victory over visiting Belmont in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Next up for the Pioneers is a semifinal date with second-ranked Concord Christian (14-2) this Thursday (11/7) at 5 p.m. The contest will be at Laconia High School with the victor advancing to Saturday’s D-III championship game, which is currently scheduled for noon at Pinkerton Academy.

Football

Manchester Memorial 20, Timberlane 13 (11/1/24)

Stacy Harrison photo/Stacy Harrison photography

The Memorial High School football (6-2) celebrated senior night with a seven-point win over Timberlane (2-7). The Crusaders now head to the playoffs for the first time since 2003.

Manchester Central 19, Windham 15 (11/1/24)

Friday night, the Little Green won their final game of the season, 19-15, over Windham on Central’s senior night, to finish the season 1-8.

Manchester West 0, John Stark 13 (10/26/24)

Manchester West 0, John Stark 13 (10/26/24)

Trinity 44, Bow 7 (11/1/24)

The Pioneers completed their season with a 9-1 record after earning a 44-7 win over Bow (5-4) Friday night. The victory extended their unbeaten streak to six as they head into the Division-III playoffs.

