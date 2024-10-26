Weekend weather: Bask in the sunshine – Sunday chillier than Saturday for fall in NH

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Weekend Weather

A weekend graced with sunshine, beginning gently and closing with a cool, bright glow!

Saturday: Experience a delightful day ahead! Enjoy partly to mostly sunny skies with a refreshing breeze; gusty winds and dry brush will result in a high fire threat with a high of 64 degrees, it’s the perfect opportunity to embrace the outdoors! Winds: WNW 10-20+ mph

Saturday night: It will be clear and cold, with a low temperature of 35 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with cooler temperatures and a brisk breeze. High of 55 degrees (feels like 50). Winds: WNW 15-20+ mph

Sunday night: Clear and cold conditions with frost and freezing temperatures. Low 29 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Outlook for Oct. 26-29

Monday: Chilly sunshine. High 51 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Monday night: Clear & cold with a hard freeze. Low 26 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday: Milder with a blend of sun and clouds. High Near 60 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy with an evening shower. Low 46 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Scary-good forecast!

On the last day of October, Halloween will be sunny and quite warm, with highs in the upper 70s. For trick-or-treaters, temperatures will be in the mid-60s.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The temperatures will be in the 70s for the last two days of October and the first day of November.

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid-40s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Peak Foliage Tracker

The optimal period for viewing fall foliage ranges from late September to October, with popular spots likely filling up quickly. To avoid the crowds, visiting parks and hiking trails early in the day is recommended.

Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page





