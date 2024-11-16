Weekend weather: A dry weekend, plenty of sunshine Sunday, high of 59

Rick Gordon’s Weather Watch

Weekend Weather

Another dry weekend looms, accompanied by a significant threat of brush fires!

5-Day Outlook

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, and milder. High 54 (feel like 49) Winds: NNW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear & breezy. Low 39 (feel like 29) Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Saturday: Windy with some sun & clouds; gusty winds and dry brush will result in a high brush fire threat. High 58 (feel like 52) Winds: NW 10-20+ mph

Saturday night: Mainly clear & breezy. Low 39 (feel like 31) Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Sunday: Lots of sunshine & breezy. High 58 (feel like 53) Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Sunday night: Clouding up & mild. Low 40 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Monday: Breezy & mild with some clouds & clouds. High 61 (feel like 57) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Monday night: Partly cloudy & mild. Low 43 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Breezy & mild with some sun & clouds. High 55 (feel like 50) Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Tuesday night: Some clouds. Low 39 (feel like 33 Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Tropical Storm Sara

Steering winds are expected to capture Tropical Storm Sara and draw it across the Gulf of Mexico, where it could linger for two days before potentially moving towards Florida mid-next week.

Even in its tropical storm status, Sara has the potential to generate a storm surge near and to the south of where it makes landfall on the Florida Peninsula. Although it may be less severe compared to earlier storms this season such as Helene, Milton, and Debby, its impact could be considerable in areas where dunes and infrastructure are already weakened.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Prepare for some much-needed rainfall! Significant showers are expected next Thursday and Friday, potentially bringing around half an inch of rain.

Take a Hike



Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Saturday: The summits will be obscured with highs in the mid-30s. Expect northwest winds of 40 to 50 mph, with gusts reaching 85 mph. The wind chill values could drop as low as 4 degrees below zero in the afternoon.





Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Saturday: Peaks will appear and disappear among the clouds. There’s a possibility of freezing rain later in the day. Expect highs in the mid-30s. Northwest winds will be blowing at 20 to 30 mph, with gusts reaching up to 70 mph. There’s a 50 percent chance of precipitation. Wind chill values could drop as low as 9 degrees.





