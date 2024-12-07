Weekend weather: Chilly with some scattered flurries before a warm-up next week

Rick Gordon’s Weather Watch

Weekend Outlook

Saturday: Expect breezy conditions with a mix of clouds and sun. The high temperature will reach 38°, but it may feel like 32° due to wind chill. Winds will come from the west-southwest at 5-15 mph.

Saturday Night: The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy. Snow showers are anticipated after midnight, with a low temperature of 29°. Winds will be light and variable.

Sunday: There will be spotty flurries or snow showers, mainly in the morning, with expected snowfall accumulation of a dusting to an inch road could be slippery. The afternoon may bring some partial sunshine, with a high of 44° (feels like 38°). Winds will continue from the west-southwest at 5-15 mph.

Sunday Night: The sky will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will not be as cold, with a low of 29. Winds will remain light and variable.

5-Day Outlook

Monday: Mild with clouds and a few afternoon showers. High 42 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Monday night: Mostly cloudy with some showers mixed with snow. Low: 33 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday: Cloudy & mild. High 40 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Some rain late. Low 36 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Mild with rain at times. High 50 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Rain (1.5″) heavy at times. Low 37 Winds: WSW 5-15 mph

Weather Alert



Expect heavy rain from late Tuesday night through late Wednesday night, potentially accumulating up to an inch and a half.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The prospects for a White Christmas do not seem promising at the moment; please check back for updates as the date approaches.

Skiing and Snowboarding Weather Report.



Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Saturday: The summits will be obscured, with a possibility of snow showers in the morning. Temperatures will reach highs around 13 degrees. Expect west winds of 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph. There’s a 30 percent chance of snow. Wind chill values may drop as low as 35 degrees below zero.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Saturday: Summits will be obscured. There is a chance of snow showers in the morning, with highs around 13 degrees. Westerly winds will range from 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph. The chance of snow is 30 percent, and wind chill values may drop as low as 35 degrees below zero.

