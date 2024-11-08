Weekend weather: Cooler temps to start, mostly sunny and windy. Warmer Sunday; dry conditions persist

Rick Gordon’s Weather Watch

Follow our YouTube channel here.

Veteran’s Day Weekend Weather

Experience a sunny weekend that begins with temperatures cooler than usual and concludes with a warm Veteran’s Day.

Saturday: It’s sunny and cool with gusty winds. The high is 50 degrees, feeling like 44. Winds are coming from the northwest at 15 to over 25 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear and cold with a low of 27 degrees. Winds are light and variable. Sunday: Expect milder conditions with intervals of clouds and sunshine, turning overcast later in the day. The high will be 57 degrees with southwest winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Sunday Night: Expect cloudy and mild conditions with a chance of a few late showers. The low will be around 46 degrees with light and variable winds.

Veteran’s Day: Expect a few morning showers followed by mostly sunny conditions later in the day, with mild temperatures. The high will be around 66 degrees, with west-southwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Monday night: Partly cloudy with mild conditions. Low of 45 degrees. Winds: Light and variable.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The next significant rainfall is anticipated on Sunday, November 24th, with an expected amount close to half an inch.

Drought Watch

The last significant rainfall in much of New England occurred in late September. The ensuing dry conditions have heightened wildfire risks and led to diminished levels in streams and reservoirs. This month only a trace of rain so far. October’s rainfall measured just 1.39 inches, nearly 2.5 inches below the normal 3.88 inches. Undoubtedly, the weather pattern with its many unusually warm days has been favorable for outdoor activities, construction projects, and travel overall. Yet, the increasing dryness throughout October has intensified into a severe drought. The mix of dry brush, shed leaves, warm temperatures, and gusty conditions has resulted in perfect weather for brush fires.

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Saturday: In the morning, summits will be obscured, followed by clearing. Expect highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds will be approximately 55 mph, decreasing to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Above 5,000 feet, northwest winds will be around 75 mph, decreasing to around 60 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts may reach up to 100 mph. Wind chill values could drop as low as 15 below zero.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Saturday: In the morning, summits will emerge from and disappear into the clouds, later giving way to partly sunny skies. Temperatures will reach highs in the lower 30s. Expect northwest winds of 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 80 mph. Wind chill values may drop as low as 2 degrees below zero.





