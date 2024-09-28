Weekend weather: It’s a ‘go out and do fun things’ kind of weekend – mostly sunny and pleasant

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Weekend weather

Saturday: The weather is pleasant, featuring a mix of sunshine and clouds, perfect for enjoying the fall foliage or visiting the Deerfield Fair. Expect a high of 73 with light and variable winds. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 52 and light, variable winds.



Sunday: A blend of sunshine and clouds creates perfect conditions for enjoying the fall foliage or visiting the Deerfield Fair. Expect a high of 73 with light and variable winds. Sunday night will be mostly clear with a few clouds and a low of 52, accompanied by light and variable winds.

Outlook for Sept. 28-Oct. 2

Monday: Pleasant with some sun for the last day of September. High 76 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 52 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday (First Day of October): Lots of clouds with some passing showers. High Around 70 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy with some showers. Low 54 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Periods of showers and cooler. High 67 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Rain tapering to a few showers. Low 48 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Weather Update

The moisture from Helene will slow down this weekend, making it highly unlikely that much rain will reach the northern Great Lakes and New England this weekend.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The forecast for Columbus Day, October 14, predicts abundant sunshine with high temperatures in the mid-60s.

Hiking Forecast

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Saturday: The weather will be mostly cloudy in the morning with some sun peeking through the clouds. Highs will be in the upper 50s, except in the upper 40s at elevations above 5000 feet. There will be east winds around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable later.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: The morning will be mostly cloudy, followed by periods of sun and clouds. Expect highs around 60 degrees with light and variable winds.

Peak Foliage Tracker

The optimal period for viewing fall foliage ranges from late September to October, with popular spots likely filling up quickly. To avoid the crowds, visiting parks and hiking trails early in the day is recommended.

