Weekend weather: Mainly sunny skies, Saturday high of 85, Sunday high of 84

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Weekend Outlook

The weekend looks perfect for apple picking or hitting the beach or lake.

Sept. 14-15

Saturday: Expect mainly sunny skies, very warm temperatures, and a slight increase in humidity. The high will be around 85 degrees, feeling like 89. Winds will be light and variable.

Saturday Night: The skies will be clear to partly cloudy with a bit of humidity. The low will be around 66 degrees. Winds will remain light and variable.

Sunday: It will be a sunny day, perfect for outdoor activities, with a high of 84 degrees, feeling like 86. Winds will be from the SSE at 5-10 mph.

Sunday Night: The night will be mainly clear with decreasing humidity. The low will be around 56 degrees, with winds from the ENE at 5-10 mph.

Looking Ahead

Next weekend will be above normal with Astronomical Fall feeling more like summer. The above-normal temperatures will last into the first week of Autumn.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The forecast for the first day of Astronomical Fall, Sunday, September 22, predicts some sunshine with temperatures in the upper 70s.

Hiking Forecast

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Saturday: Summits will be shrouded in clouds at times. Expect highs in the lower 60s, with north winds reaching 10 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Saturday: The forecast is mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s and light, variable winds.

Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page.









